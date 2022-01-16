Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,063. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.