Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.63 million and the lowest is $64.07 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

