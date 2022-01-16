Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce sales of $83.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $85.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $340.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $329.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

