Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.44. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Centrus Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 386,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

