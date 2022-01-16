Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

