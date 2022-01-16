Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PolyPid by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in PolyPid by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PolyPid by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

