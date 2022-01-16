Zacks Investment Research Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil follows an aggressive promotional strategy to increase penetration in the smartphone market. The company struggles to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers. As a result, these efforts tend to lower margins, affecting the overall profitability of the company in the near term. The strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil. U.S. telecom behemoth AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry with the acquisition of Grupo Iusacell and Nextel de Mexico for about $4.4 billion is a major setback. Increased network investments and high debt load are other concerns. However, growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are tailwinds.”

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on América Móvil (AMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.