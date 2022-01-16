Zacks Investment Research Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.