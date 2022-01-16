Zacks Investment Research Lowers SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $239.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.70. SiTime has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.41, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

