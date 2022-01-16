Zacks Investment Research Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $124.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

