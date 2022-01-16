Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

