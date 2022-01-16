Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lufax by 453.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

