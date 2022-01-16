Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

