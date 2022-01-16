Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) to “Buy”

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

PENMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

