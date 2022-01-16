Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

