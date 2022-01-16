Zap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,625.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $20,625.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

