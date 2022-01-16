ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $10.88 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $10.88 million and $748,933.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

