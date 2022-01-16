Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $253.00 at KeyCorp

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $344.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $159.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.33. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $156.88 and a one year high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

