Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,139 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zuora by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,705 shares of company stock worth $3,669,191. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

