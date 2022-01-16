Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce sales of $11.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $22.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 million to $28.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ZYME traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 924,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

