Zynecoin Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $266,576.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zynecoin

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

