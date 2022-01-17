$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Iteris by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 940,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.13 on Monday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

