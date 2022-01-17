$0.06 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,560. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

