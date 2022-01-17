-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Get Genprex alerts:

GNPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 1,590,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,444,891. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.58. Genprex has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter worth $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter worth $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Genprex during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 105.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 323,516 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.