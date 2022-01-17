$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $99.53 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $51,621,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after buying an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pegasystems by 88.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Pegasystems by 52.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

