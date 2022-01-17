-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.11). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

