$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $674.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

