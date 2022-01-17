$0.17 EPS Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Denny’s by 466.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.