$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CWST stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 242,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,850. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.