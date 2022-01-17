-$0.20 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.88. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.
