$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

IMXI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $644.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.