$0.26 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 291,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $385.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

