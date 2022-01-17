$0.33 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

