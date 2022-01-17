$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
