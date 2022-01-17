$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Public Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

