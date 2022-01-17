$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSQ stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

