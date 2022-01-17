$0.41 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVID. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 512,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,863. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

