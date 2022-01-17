$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Camping World posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of CWH opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

