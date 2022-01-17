$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,997,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,315 shares of company stock worth $2,715,072. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.