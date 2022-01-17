$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 212,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,860. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 87.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

