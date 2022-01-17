$109.88 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post sales of $109.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $115.27 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AeroVironment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 220,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,046.48 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

