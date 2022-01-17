131,600 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. SoFi Technologies makes up 2.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 32,460,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,058,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

