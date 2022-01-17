1,375 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,058,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $207.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.10.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

