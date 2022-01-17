1,461 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

DGX opened at $142.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

