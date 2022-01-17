150,000 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

