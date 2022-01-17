$153.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $153.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.60 million. Trustmark reported sales of $180.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $653.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.60 million to $653.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $627.43 million, with estimates ranging from $622.60 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.25 on Monday. Trustmark has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $36.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

