$155.88 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce $155.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $639.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

MAX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 209,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

