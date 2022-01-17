1,624,242 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,624,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,531,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 700.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

