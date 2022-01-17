19,462 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.76. 2,070,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,130. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.31 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

