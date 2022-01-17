$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report sales of $2.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $1.91 million. Liquidia reported sales of $740,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 510,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $324.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Liquidia by 654.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $62,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

