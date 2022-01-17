$214.92 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to post sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $214.95 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year sales of $729.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $11.17 on Monday. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

